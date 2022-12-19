Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0816 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $81.60 million and approximately $609,062.27 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.01514229 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010015 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021016 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032246 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.33 or 0.01685372 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

