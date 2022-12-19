Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 807,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

AMR stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.40. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,660. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.87.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $5.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

