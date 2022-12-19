América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.92 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 42.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in América Móvil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.