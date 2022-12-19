American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

American Lithium Trading Up 7.0 %

LIACF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

