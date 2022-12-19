American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 50.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

