Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00006394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $48.94 million and $738,659.73 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.

