Amyris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical volume of 11,185 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Amyris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 459,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,183. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. Analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.