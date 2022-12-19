Analysts’ New Coverage for December 19th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ACST, ACXP, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AMEH, BIOL)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 19th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC). The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Jonestrading issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of VersaBank (TSE:VBNK). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

