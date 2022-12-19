Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $93.70

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.10.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameren Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

