Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $39.60

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

