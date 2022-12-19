Ankr Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.21 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $174.05 million and $9.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01827779 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $7,719,798.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

