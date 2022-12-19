Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,395.17 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $19,395.17 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,163.27 or 0.06952122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

