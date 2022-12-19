Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $23,051.28 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,152.81 or 0.06949684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

