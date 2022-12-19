Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

