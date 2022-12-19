Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.03. 9,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,149. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.