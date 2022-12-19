Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,729 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $219.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

