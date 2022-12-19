Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.