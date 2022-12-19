Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

