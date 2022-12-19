Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.27. 8,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,348. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

