Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $41.21. 72,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.