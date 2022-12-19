Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 126,909 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,622. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

