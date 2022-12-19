Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 98.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $328.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,180. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

