Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,141. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

