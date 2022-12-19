Ardor 1-Day Volume Hits $3.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00071411 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053250 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008089 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022154 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
