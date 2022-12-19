Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 385574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Argos Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.86. The company has a market cap of £2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -14.80.

Argos Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argos Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. It holds a 100% interest in license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.