Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.