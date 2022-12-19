Arlen Dale Nordhagen Purchases 21,500 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlen Dale Nordhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 832,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,907,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 861,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 144,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $17,830,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

