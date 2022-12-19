Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.58. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.46.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 599.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

