Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

