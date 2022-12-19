Arweave 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.70 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00044878 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $248.40 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00604343 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00270632 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
