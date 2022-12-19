AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9,343.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.94 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

