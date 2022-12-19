Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average is $199.23. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $399.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,615 shares of company stock worth $40,391,541. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

