AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,487 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,699,199. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

