Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 1229282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$431.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

