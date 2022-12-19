Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.56 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $123.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.93 or 0.00071320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022135 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,499,144 coins and its circulating supply is 311,093,154 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

