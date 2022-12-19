Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.56 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $123.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.93 or 0.00071320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053222 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008090 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022135 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,499,144 coins and its circulating supply is 311,093,154 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
