Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00070540 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $137.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052737 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007813 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021485 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,499,771 coins and its circulating supply is 311,093,781 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.