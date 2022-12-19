Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00070540 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $137.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,499,771 coins and its circulating supply is 311,093,781 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.