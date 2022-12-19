Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 899,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
