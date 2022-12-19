Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 899,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

