Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.86. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

