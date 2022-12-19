Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.50. 6,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

