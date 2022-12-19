Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,603 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.1 %

ECL traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.53. 1,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

