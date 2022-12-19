Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00041827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $690.72 million and approximately $58.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014354 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00219898 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,480.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.79119472 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $30,223,852.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

