B. Riley Raises Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $37.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

