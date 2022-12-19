Badger DAO Market Capitalization Hits $39.05 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00013788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $893.06 or 0.05339859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00488567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.31 or 0.28947590 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

