Badger DAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00013443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.49 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

