BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Buys 18 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve bought 18 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($184.17).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Brad Greve purchased 20 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($180.59).

On Friday, October 14th, Brad Greve purchased 18 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.08) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($181.52).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 840.80 ($10.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,955.35. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 804.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 797.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.90) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($11.04) price target on BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.73) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.92).

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.