BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Buys 18 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve bought 18 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($184.17).
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Brad Greve purchased 20 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($180.59).
- On Friday, October 14th, Brad Greve purchased 18 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.08) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($181.52).
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 840.80 ($10.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,955.35. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 804.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 797.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Further Reading
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.