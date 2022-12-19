Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 601,239 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Bally’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,198,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bally’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

