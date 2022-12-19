Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 4.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 8,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 539,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $614.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0179 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

