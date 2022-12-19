Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance

Shares of BKPKF opened at C$14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.91. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a 12 month low of C$13.80 and a 12 month high of C$48.52.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

