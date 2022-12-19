Barclays Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $67.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $1,397,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.