Barclays Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $45.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.24.

XPO opened at $36.22 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

