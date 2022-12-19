Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 2,537 put options.

Barclays Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Barclays by 364.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

